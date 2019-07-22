Malinga to retire from ODIs after 1st match against Bangladesh

-

Sri Lanka’s fast bowling legend Lasith Malinga decided to bid adieu to ODI cricket on July 26.

Sri Lanka will play three ODIs against Bangladesh in the upcoming home series on July 26, 28 and 31.

Malinga will take the field for the final time for Sri Lanka on the first ODI.

The selectors urged him to play the whole series, but he turned them down revealing that it was a decision he made during the World Cup.

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne also acknowledged the fact.

“Malinga told to me that he is going to retire after the first ODI. Although I do not know what he has spoken to board and the selectors,” said Karunaratne at a press conference in Colombo on Monday ahead of the series.

Malinga has taken 335 wickets in 219 innings, which makes him the third-highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in ODIs, only behind Muttiah Muralidaran (523) and Chaminda Vaas (399).

Source Dhaka Tribune