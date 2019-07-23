Children at registered orphanages to be enrolled to nearest govt. school

-

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has instructed the authorities to provide the opportunity for orphaned children living in children’s homes that are registered with the government, to be admitted to national schools located closest to their respective facilities.

The relevant instruction was given in the light of an incident where a principal of a leading school had refused to enrol several children from an orphanage to the school stating that it could harm her reputation and the school’s as well.

The minister has deplored the indifferent treatment towards orphan children when various progressive programmes since 2015 to ensure the children’s right to education.