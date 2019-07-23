-

Three suspects, who were involved in the attempted attack by ‘Awa’ group on several police officers at Manipay, have been arrested yesterday (22).

Two of the suspects, arrested by the Kopay Police at around 3.30 pm yesterday, have been handed over to the Manipay Police.

Meanwhile, the other suspect was arrested after he surrendered to the Manipay Police at around 6.00 pm last evening.

The suspects, aged 18-20 years, were identified as residents of Manipay area in Jaffna.

The three suspects will be produced before the Mallakam Magistrate’s Court today (23), the Manipay Police said.

On July 20th, one person was killed after police opened fire at suspected members of the ‘Awa’ group who attempted to attack several police officers at Manipay, Jaffna.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that an ‘Awa’ group member was killed when the police officers opened fire at the suspects who were attempting to attack them with swords.

He added that five other members of the criminal gang, which has been linked to multiple incidents of violence and crimes in the Northern Province, escaped after the clash with police in Manipay.

Three swords and a motorcycle left behind by the suspects were taken into police custody on Saturday.