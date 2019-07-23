Revision against granting bail to Pujith & Hemasiri fixed for support

-

The revision application filed before the Colombo High Court against the Colombo chief magistrate’s order granting bail to IGP Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando is scheduled to be considered on August 1st, says Ada Derana correspondent.

When the revision application was taken up before the Colombo High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarachchi today (23), the respondents of the revision, former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and IGP Pujith Jayasundara appeared before the court.

On July 18th, the Attorney General filed a revision application requesting the Colombo High Court to issue an interim order against the granting of bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court to the suspects, who were arrested for their failure to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks.

Jayasundara and Fernando were informed to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on July 02. However, the IGP was admitted to the Police Hospital in Narahenpita while the former Defence Secretary was admitted to the Coronary-Care Unit (CCU) at the National Hospital Colombo that morning over sudden illnesses.

A group of CID officers visited both hospitals later and arrested the duo in the evening of the same day while they were placed in remand custody.

Jayasundara and Fernando were released on bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne on July 09.

Announcing the bail order, the chief magistrate stated that the information presented at the Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the terror attacks on Easter Sunday cannot be considered at the magistrate’s court proceedings.