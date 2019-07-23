Admissions for 2019 A/L private applicants issued online

-

The Department of Examinations stated that measures will be taken to issue the Exam Admission Cards for the private applicants of the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination through the official website of the Department.

The Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha states that Admission Cards for all students facing the 2019 A/L Exam have already been issued. According to the Commissioner, the Admissions of all school applicants have been issued to their schools and the Admissions of all private applicants have been mailed to their addresses.

The admissions of private applicants will be posted on the Department’s officials website (www.doenets.lk) after Wednesday (July 24) and private applicants who had not received their Admission as of yet could download them from the website.

The G.C.E. A/L examination for the year 2019 will be held under both old and new syllabi and 3770.4 million candidates will be sitting for the exam.

The examination will be held from the 05th of August until the 31st of August.