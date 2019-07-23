16-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs

-

Colombo and several surrounding areas will experience a low-pressure water supply for 16 hours from 6 pm this evening (23), stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

The board stated that this situation has arisen due to a sudden breakdown of the main transmission pipe supplying water from the Ambatale water treatment plant.

Accordingly, the Colombo, Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Kotte, and Kaduwela Municipal Council areas, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, and Kolonnawa Municipal Council areas, Kotikawatte and Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas, and Ratmalana and Soysapura flats will be affected by the limitations.

Meanwhile, the water supply to Colombo 3,4,5,6 and Hokandara areas will be completely disrupted during this period, stated the NWSDB.