Parliamentary Select Committee to convene today

July 24, 2019   08:34 am

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee probing the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday is scheduled to convene today (24).

The committee will assemble at around 10.30 am this morning at the Parliament premises.

Chief of State Intelligence Service DIG Nilantha Jayawardena, Senior DIG in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Ravi Seneviratne, Director of the CID, Senior SP Shani Abeysekara and Director of the Terrorist Investigation Division Senior SP Waruna Jayasundara will testify before the committee today.

It is reported that testimonies of certain officials are not to be revealed to the media.

