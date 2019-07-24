Probes into missing T-56 rifles at Panadura North Police assigned to CID

-

Investigations into the two T-56 assault rifles that went missing from the Panadura North police station have been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara stated this speaking to Ada Derana.

Two T-56 assault rifles reportedly went missing from the Panadura North Police Station on the 6th of July.

The officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Panadura North Police Station Prabhath Paranavithana was later interdicted over the incident on the National Police Commission’s covering approval.

The investigations into the incident were initially carried out under the instructions of Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province.