Sri Lanka to re-launch free Visa on arrival service

July 24, 2019   11:22 am

Cabinet approval has been granted to re-launch the ‘free Visa on arrival’ service which was temporarily suspended.

The proposal was tabled at the Cabinet meeting by the Minister of Tourism Development, Wildlife & Christian Religious Affairs John Amaratunga.

Accordingly, in addition to tourists from Thailand, the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Australia, Switzerland, Cambodia, who have previously been granted free visa on arrival, tourists from Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Philippines, Russia, China, India and England too will be eligible to receive the service.

The service was temporarily suspended by the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure the safety of the country following the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

However, due to the favorable conditions prevailing in the country, it has been approved to re-implement this program with a view to promoting the return of tourists.

