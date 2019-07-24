SLC to ask Hathurusingha and coaching staff to step down

-

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) says it will inform the Head Coach of the national team Chandika Hathurusingha and other coaching staff to step down from their positions.

Sri Lankan Cricket is likely to make a complete revamp to their support staff after the Sports Minister called for the resignation of all the members of Sri Lankan coaching staff.

The Sri Lankan Cricket president later confirmed that sports minister Harin Fernando had made a request in writing to make changes in the coaching staff.

The current Sri Lankan coaching staff is headed by Chandika Hathurusingha with Jon Lewis as the batting coach and Steve Rixon as the fielding coach whose contracts were set to expire after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Sri Lanka has had 11 coaches, including interim appointments, between 2011 and 2017.

Hathurusingha was hired in 2017 after a successful stint with Bangladesh but Sri Lanka were eliminated in the group stage at the World Cup after winning only three of nine games.

Sri Lanka’s first assignment after the World Cup would be three match series against Bangladesh starting on 26th July.