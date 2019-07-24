CCD arrests close associate of Madush & Kanjipani

-

The Colombo Crimes Division has arrested a close associate of notorious underworld figures Makandure Madush and Kanjipani Imran has been arrested at Dharga Town in Aluthgama, the Police Media stated.

The suspect was arrested during a raid carried out by the CCD at around 10.40 a.m. last morning (23).

He is charged for aiding and abetting the two notorious underworld figures, who are currently under arrest and conspiring to carry out murders.

The arrestee is a 36-year-old named Lanthuwahandi Sanjeewa Pushpa Kumara residing at Kurunda Road, Dharga Town.

The CCD is conducting further investigations into the suspect.