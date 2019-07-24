JVP to enter presidential race

-

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Uva Provincial Councilman Samantha Vidyaratna says that the upcoming presidential election would be an election that paves the way for a new political trend.

He expressed these views commenting to the media, in Mahiyangana.

He further said that JVP, in alliance with several other organizations, would present a common candidate to contest at the upcoming presidential polls.

He emphasized that, since the last presidential election victory was decided by only a small percentage, no party could win this time.

He further elaborated that a 5% vote should be obtained at the election to be legally appointed as President.