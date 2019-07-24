JVP to enter presidential race

July 24, 2019

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Uva Provincial Councilman Samantha Vidyaratna says that the upcoming presidential election would be an election that paves the way for a new political trend.

He expressed these views commenting to the media, in Mahiyangana.

He further said that JVP, in alliance with several other organizations, would present a common candidate to contest at the upcoming presidential polls.

He emphasized that, since the last presidential election victory was decided by only a small percentage, no party could win this time.

He further elaborated that a 5% vote should be obtained at the election to be legally appointed as President.

