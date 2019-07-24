Over 5,000 drunk drivers arrested since July 5th

-

Over 5000 motorists who were driving under the influence of alcohol have been arrested in island-wide raids, the police said.

The police media spokesperson’s office stated that a 24-hour raid carried out from 6.00 am last morning (23) to 6.00 am this morning (24) had apprehended 201 drunk drivers.

A special month-long police operation to arrest drunk driver commenced on July 05 and will be conducted across the island till the 5th of August.

Accordingly, the total number of drunken drivers arrested since July 05 stands at 5,042, the police said.