No evidence that IS was behind Easter attacks  Senior DIG Ravi Seneviratne

There is no evidence to claim that the Islamic State (IS) was behind the Easter Sunday bombings, stated the Senior DIG in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Ravi Seneviratne.

The Senior DIG mentioned this testifying at the special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

He pointed out that the terror group that was behind the attacks had requested the Leader of the IS, through a third-party in Indonesia, to release a statement on the matter.

The relevant request, too, had been made through another person, he added.

However, the investigations of the CID have revealed that the terror group behind the attack had carried out IS ideologies, Senior DIG Seneviratne further said.