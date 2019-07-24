Man found dead inside well behind restaurant

-

A body of an individual who had died under mysterious circumstances has been discovered in a well situated behind a restaurant in Homagama.

The body has been discovered this morning, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The deceased is a 42-year-old male identified as an Abdullah residing in the Pannala area.

There is a doubt as into whether he fell into the well or he was dumped inside the well after his death, stated the Homagama Police.

Homagama police are carrying out further investigations on the matter.