Man found dead inside well behind restaurant

Man found dead inside well behind restaurant

July 24, 2019   04:20 pm

-

A body of an individual who had died under mysterious circumstances has been discovered in a well situated behind a restaurant in Homagama.

The body has been discovered this morning, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The deceased is a 42-year-old male identified as an Abdullah residing in the Pannala area.

There is a doubt as into whether he fell into the well or he was dumped inside the well after his death, stated the Homagama Police.

Homagama police are carrying out further investigations on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories