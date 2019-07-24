-

Two other suspects linked to the attempted attack by ‘Awa’ group on several police officers at Manipay have been arrested today (24).

Security forces in Jaffna stated that the suspects were arrested at Inuvil area in Manipay, Jaffna.

They were arrested while hiding inside a house in Chavakachcheri area during a joint raid carried out by the officers of Kopay and Manipay police stations.

On July 20th, a group of persons on three motorcycles had attempted to attack the police officers on duty at the Manipay checkpoint.

One person was killed after the police opened fire at the suspected members of the ‘Awa’ group. The deceased was identified as a 22-year-old named Selvaththiram Kavigajan, a resident of Kodikamam in Jaffna.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that an ‘Awa’ group member was killed when the police officers opened fire at the suspects who were attempting to attack them with swords.

He further stated that five other members of the criminal gang, which has been linked to multiple incidents of violence and crimes in the Northern Province, escaped after the clash with police in Manipay.

Three swords and a motorcycle left behind by the suspects were taken into police custody on Saturday.

Three suspects aged 18-20 years, who were involved in the incident, were arrested yesterday (23).

The suspects are to be handed over to the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court.

Manipay Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.