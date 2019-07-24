-

President Maithripala Sirisena stated the ascension of Boris Johnson as the new Prime Minister of Britain comes at an important juncture for Britain and its relations with the Commonwealth of Nations.

President Sirisena added his congratulations to Boris Johnson on his new appointment as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The complete message of the President:

“Honourable Boris Johnson, MP Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Excellency,



Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your assumption of office as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

I have followed with interest the developments related to Brexit and the leadership contest in the Conservative Party. Your assumption of office as Prime Minister comes at an important juncture for Britain and its relations with the Commonwealth of Nations. Your stated commitment to enhancing ties with countries of the Commonwealth will, I am sure, enable further strengthening of the strong cooperation and friendship that exists between the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka. Our two countries continue to enjoy a close and special relationship based on historical affinities, shared values and people-to-people linkages.

I look forward to meeting you at the earliest opportunity and to working with you towards enhancing our mutual prosperity.

Please accept Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration, and my best wishes to you in your new office.”