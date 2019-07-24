Train hits jeep at unprotected crossing; three including doctor injured

-

Three persons including a medical officer have sustained injuries as a jeep collided with a train at an unprotected level crossing today (24), Habarana Police said.

The accident took place at around 10.30 a.m. this morning at Galkadawala area in Palugaswewa, Habarana.

Habarana Pradeshiya Sabha Medical Officer Dr. M.A. Akmeemana and two other health officers had sustained injuries in the accident.

The injured persons were admitted to the Habarana Hostpial, the police added.

It is reported that the jeep had collided against Colombo-bound ‘Udaya Devi’ train arriving from Batticaloa.

The accident was resulted owing to the unprotected level crossing and the absence of a gate operator, according to the police.

Habarana Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.