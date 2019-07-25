Navy arrests 4 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

-

Sri Lanka Navy personnel apprehended 4 Indian fishermen along with a fishing trawler belonging to them while poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters on Wednesday (24).

The apprehension was made by a Fast Attack Craft attached to the Northern Naval Command, during a patrol conducted in the sea area off the Kovilam Lighthouse, the SLN said.

The group of Indian fishermen had been fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters by the time the apprehension was made. The apprehended persons and their trawler being subsequently handed over to a craft of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard and they were escorted to the naval base SLNS Elara.

These fishermen are expected to be handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna for onward action, after a medical examination, the statement said.