State Intelligence chief gives 4-hour statement to PSC in secret

State Intelligence Service (SIS) chief Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawarden has reportedly given a 4-hour long statement to the Parliamentary Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday attacks, at a separate undisclosed location last night.

Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri stated that the special select committee recorded evidence until around 11.30 p.m. last night (24).

He said it was not open to the media and that recording of evidence was carried out at a secret location.

Senior DIG of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Ravi Seneviratne, Director of CID SSP Shani Abeysekera, Director of Police Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) SSP Waruna Jayasundara had also testified before the PSC at the parliament complex yesterday.

Meanwhile the Parliamentary Select Committee is scheduled to convene once again at 10.00 a.m. today (25).

Police Special Task Force (STF) Commandant, Senior DIG M. R. Latheef, former IGP N.K. Illangakoon and former Secretary to the Ministry of Law & Order Padmasiri Jayamanne are to appear before the panel today.