-

The assets of Dr. Neville Fernando Hospital in Malabe has not yet been taken over by the government, says the Director-General Finance and Accounting of the Ministry of Health Hemantha Swarnathilake.

Mr Swarnathilake stated this testifying before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing fraud and corruption at state institutions from 2015 to 2018.

The government has allocated nearly Rs 182 million for the functions of the Neville Fernando Hospital so far during this year, he said further testifying.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry yesterday (25) recorded statements with regard to the complaint filed against the government allegedly allocating state funds for the Dr. Neville Fernando Hospital without bringing it under the government’s purview.

Mr Swarnathilake has further stated that the government bears the expenses the functions of Dr. Neville Fernando Hospital and the payments of 39 employees.

The ownership of the hospital premises belongs to the Urban Development Authority, Mr Swarnathilake has testified further.