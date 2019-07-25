11 students injured in clash at Jaffna University

-

Eleven students of the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Jaffna have been injured in a clash between two groups, says Ada Derana reporter.

It was reported that they were later admitted to the Kilinochchi Hospital following yesterday’s incident.

The brawl resulted as a heated dispute between a group of senior students and freshmen had escalated into a brawl.

According to the students of the university, several Sinhalese students were injured in the incident.

Kilinochchi security forces, when inquired about the incident, stated that 9 students were hospitalized following the clash and that a complaint was not filed with the police regarding the incident.

The administration of the university stated that disciplinary action would be taken against the students involved in the clash.