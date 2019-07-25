Senior DIG Latheef commences testifying before PSC

Senior DIG Latheef commences testifying before PSC

July 25, 2019   11:20 am

-

Police Special Task Force (STF) Commandant Senior DIG M.R. Latheef has commenced giving evidence before the Special Parliamentary Select Committee inquiring into the terror attacks on Easter Sunday, says Ada Derana reporter.

Former IGP N.K. Illangakoon and former Secretary to the Ministry of Law & Order Padmasiri Jayamanne are also slated to appear before the panel today (25).

The committee convened at the Parliament premises at around 10.30 am this morning.

Meanwhile, State Intelligence Service (SIS) chief Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena, Senior DIG of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Ravi Seneviratne, Director of CID SSP Shani Abeysekera and Director of Police Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) SSP Waruna Jayasundara had also testified before the PSC at the parliament complex yesterday (24).

It was reported that the Select Committee recorded a 4-hour long separate statement from the intelligence chief in secret.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories