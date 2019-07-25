SLFP proposes to hold PC polls before presidential election

July 25, 2019   01:23 pm

The Central Committee of Sri Lanka Freedom Party meeting has proposed that the Provincial Council election must be held before the presidential election.

The SLFP Central Committee meeting chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena was held yesterday (24).

Speaking to the media following the meeting, General Secretary of SLFP Parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that the SLFP intends to seek a Supreme Court order on holding the presidential election before the PC elections and expedite measures to hold the PC elections at the earliest possible.

It was decided that party’s chairman President Sirisena would discuss the formation of a new alliance with Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa and to reach a conclusion on the matter, MP Jayasekara added.

