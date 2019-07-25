14-hour water cut in several areas

14-hour water cut in several areas

July 25, 2019   02:34 pm

-

The Water Board announced that the water supply to several areas including Kolonnawa, Rajagiriya and Ethul Kotte will be suspended for a period of 14 hours from 8.00 p.m. today (25) to 10.00 a.m. tomorrow.

The water cut will affect Kolonnawa Urban Council area, Rajagiriya, Moragasmulla, Ethul Kotte, Obeysekarapura, Bandaranayakepura, Nawala, Koswatte, the main road from Rajagiriya to Open University in Nawala and all connected byroads.

The water supply to the aforementioned areas is being suspended due to a breakdown in the main supply line to the Kolonnawa water tank.

