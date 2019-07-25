Ex-IGP says he advised intelligence chief on rise of Islamic extremism in SL

-

Former Inspector General of Police N.K. Illangakoon says, back in 2015 when he was still in office he had advised the current director of the State Intelligence Service on the rise of Islamic extremism in the country, although the agency was not under his purview.

Illangakoon, who is also the current Advisor to the Ministry of Defence, emphasized that he informed the intelligence chief in this regard at the time as he considered it a national interest.

Former IGP Illangakoon is currently giving evidence at the Special Parliamentary Select Committee probing the coordinated terror attacks on Easter Sunday. The committee convened earlier today (25) at the Parliament premises.

According to Illangakoon’s testimony, reports have revealed that towards the end of 2015, five terrorists of Islamic State, along with their family members adding up to 34, had left for Syria.

These pieces of information were frequently discussed at the Security Council and the situation had been followed by certain measures that should have been taken at the time, the former IGP explained. He added that some steps were taken as the situation became more serious.

Police Special Task Force (STF) Commandant Senior DIG M.R. Latheef has already recorded his testimony with the panel today.

The Ministry of Law & Order Padmasiri Jayamanne is also slated to testify before the committee after former IGP Illangakoon concludes recording his statement.

Meanwhile, State Intelligence Service (SIS) chief Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena, Senior DIG of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Ravi Seneviratne, Director of CID SSP Shani Abeysekera and Director of Police Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) SSP Waruna Jayasundara had also testified before the PSC at the parliament complex yesterday (24).

It was reported that the Select Committee recorded a 4-hour long separate statement from the intelligence chief in secret.