Germany charges ex-LTTE member linked to Kadirgamar assassination

-

A former LTTE, who was arrested in Germany over the assassination of Minister of Foreign Affairs Lakshman Kadirgamar, has been charged by a German court.

The 40-year-old suspect, who was taken into custody in January this year, is also charged for working as a member of a banned terrorist organization.

It was reported that the suspect had worked for the intelligence unit of the LTTE from 2002 to 2009.

Investigations by German security forces had uncovered that the suspect is in connection with the assassination of Foreign Minister Kadirgamar.