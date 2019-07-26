14 who received weapon training from Zahran remanded

-

Fourteen suspects, who were detained and interrogated for 90 days for allegedly providing houses in Nintavur and Sammanthurai to Zahran Hashim, have been produced before the Kalmunai and Sammanthurai Magistrate’s Court by the criminal investigation division of Ampara Police.

Three of the suspects were produced before Sammanthurai Magistrate M.I.M. Rizwi and ordered to be remanded until August 7th, Adad Derana reporter said.

Another three suspects were produced before the Kalmunai magistrate on the same day and they too were ordered to be remanded until the 7th of August.

Meanwhile, eight other suspects, who were presented before the Kalmunai Magistrate M.I. Rizwan today (25), have also been remanded until the 7th of August.

Five of them had reportedly attended the lectures conducted by the ringleader of Easter Sunday attacks, while three others had received weapon training from him.