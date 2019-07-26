Belek Saman shot by unidentified gunmen at Kuliyapitiya

July 26, 2019   08:33 am

A motorcyclist has been injured in a shooting at Apaladeniya Junction in Kuliyapitiya.

A group of unidentified persons who arrived in a van had opened fire at the motorist at around 8.10 pm last night (25).

The injured motorcyclist was later admitted to the Kuliyapitiya Hospital.

He was identified as a 31-year-old named Saman Chandana alias ‘Belek Saman’, a resident at Gomugamuwa, Apaladeniya.

Kuliyapitiya Police is probing the shooting further to identify the gunmen.

