AG & Central Bank Governor to testify before PSC today

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to probe the Easter Sunday carnage is set to convene this morning (26).

The panel will meet at the Parliament complex.

The Governor of Central Bank Sri Lanka and the Attorney General will be giving evidence before the committee today.

Meanwhile, the Parliament also is set to convene at 10.30 am this morning.

Police Special Task Force (STF) Commandant Senior DIG M.R. Latheef, former IGP N.K. Illangakoon and former Secretary to the Ministry of Law & Order Padmasiri Jayamanne testified before the committee yesterday (24).

State Intelligence Service (SIS) chief Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena, Senior DIG of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Ravi Seneviratne, Director of CID SSP Shani Abeysekera and Director of Police Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) SSP Waruna Jayasundara gave evidence to the PSC at the parliament complex on Wednesday.