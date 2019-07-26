US marine corps delegation meets Eastern naval officials

-

A delegation of United States Marine Corps Forces, Pacific and the United States Defence Attaché office in Sri Lanka have met with Deputy Area Commander Eastern Naval Area, Commodore Jayantha Kularathna, the Navy said.

Accordingly, a three-member delegation including Israel Rosa from the United States Defence Attaché office had called on the Deputy Area Commander on Wednesday. The occasion was also attended by Senior Staff Officer (Marine) of the Sri Lanka Navy, Commander (Marine) Indika Wijerathna and Commanding Officer 1st Marine Battalion, Commander (Marine) Gayanga Kariyawasam.

They have held cordial discussions on matters related to a programme which is scheduled to be held in September this year between Sri Lanka Marines and the United States Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, according to the Navy.

Mementoes were also exchanged to mark the occasion, the Navy further said.