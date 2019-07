CBSL Governor commences giving evidence before PSC - Governor of Central Bank Sri Lanka Indrajit Coomaraswamy has commenced giving evidence before the Special Parliamentary Select Committee a short while ago. The Select Committee convened at the Parliament complex this morning (25). The Attorney General is also due to testify before the panel today.

