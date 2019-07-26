SLPP inks MoU with 10 political parties

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 10 political parties a short while ago, says Ada Derana reporter.

These political parties were not politically allied with the Joint Opposition thus far and not represented in the Parliament.

The signing of the MoU took place at the official residence of Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa at Wijerama.

The political parties that have inked the MoU with the SLPP are as follows:

Mawbima Janatha Pakshaya

Lanka Kamkaru Eksath Peramuna

Thamila Eksath Nidahas Peramuna

Elawar Democratic Party

Muslim Ulama Party

Liberal Party

Nawa Sihala Urumaya

Prajathanrawadi Jathika Viyaparaya

Eksath Lanka Maha Sabhawa

Bhoomiputra Party

The signing of the MoU to form a new alliance targets the upcoming presidential election and other election victories.

Parliamentarian Dilum Amunugama, at a press conference held at the Head Office of the SLPP in Nelum Mawatha, spoke of the new alliance that is to be formed with 10 political parties non-representative in the Parliament.

However, reports said that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the SLPP have not reached an agreement as of yet.