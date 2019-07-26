Man sleeping in a bus stop brutally assaulted and murdered

-

A person who had been sleeping at a small bus stop at Kalawewa Junction in Galewela has been brutally assaulted and murdered by another individual this morning.

Police inquiries have uncovered that two persons had witnessed the inhumane murder which had taken place at around 2.30 a.m. today (26) while it had also been recorded in a nearby CCTV camera.

Police said that victim has been identified as a resident of Raththota, who had been engaged in labour work for various shops in the Galewela town for a long period of time.

After reviewing the CCTV camera footage, police have arrested a suspect, T.M. Rathanapala, who is employed as a timekeeper in the Dambulla bus stand under the Central Province Road Passenger Transport Authority.

The arrested suspect has been admitted to the Galewela Hospital due to injuries he had sustained to his head.

Police said that the CCTV camera footage shows the timekeeper brutally assaulting the victim, who was sleeping in the bus stop, with a club and chasing him away while the camera has also captured footage of them engaged in fisticuffs once again.

The incident ends with the suspect repeatedly attacking the victim and murdering him by bashing his head with a rock.