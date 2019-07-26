Ranjith Madduma Bandara and P. Harrison change portfolios

-

Ministers Ranjith Madduma Bandara and P. Harrison took oaths once again today after their portfolios were amended.

The Ministry of Public Administration, Disaster Management and Rural Economic Affairs held by Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara has been amended as Ministry of Public Administration, Disaster Management and Livestock Development.

Similarly, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock Development, Irrigation, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development P. Harrison will now hold the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Irrigation, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development.

President Maithripala Sirisena handed over the new letters of appointment to the Ministers at the Presidential Secretariat today (26).

Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne was also present, the PMD said.