Driver flees as police seize firearm from inside Defender

-

A foreign-manufactured firearm with a magazine containing two live ammunition rounds has been taken into police custody from a Defender that was searched at a police roadblock in Weeraketiya area.

However, the Defender has fled the scene as soon as the police seized the firearm and search missions have been instigated to apprehend the escaped vehicle, the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office said.

The officers of the special deployment force unit of Tangalle Police had inspected the suspicious Defender at the roadblock in Yakgasmulla area at around 4.45 pm last evening (25).

The police have identified the owner the escaped black Defender and it was further revealed that this vehicle in question is also linked to the abduction of a three-wheeler at Hath Bodhiya junction in Beliatta on the 23rd of July.

Several police units have already been deployed to arrest the Defender and its owner.