The Attorney General today filed indictment in the Colombo High Court against Navindu Umesh Ratnayake, the driver of the vehicle involved in the road accident that caused the death of the Traffic OIC of the Borella Police.

IP Sarathchandra (51), was critically injured in the hit-and-run accident at Bambalapitiya in February this year while he succumbed to injuries at the Colombo National Hospital a few days later.

The Traffic OIC of the Borella Police had been en route to the Kollupitiya Police Station, when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a speeding Defender in Bambalapitiya, at around 4.35 am on February 24.

The Defender involved in the crash had fled the scene and was later found by police in Pelawatte, Battaramulla.

Eight persons including the driver of the vehicle and a female were arrested by Bambalapitiya police in connection with the hit-and-run case.

Seven of the suspects were granted bail by the court while the driver was remanded.