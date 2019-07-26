Part of Bauddhaloka Road closed till October 25

-

A special traffic plan is to be implemented on a part of Bauddhaloka Mawatha owing to an excavation that is being carried out by the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC).

Accordingly, traffic will be restricted on Bauddhaloka Road from Stanley Wijesundara Mawatha junction to Thummulla junction from July 26 to October 25.

The police urge the motorists to use alternate routes during the aforesaid time period until the excavation activities conclude.

The motorists entering the Bauddhaloka Road from Thummulla junction are advised to use Thurstan Road via Nanda Motors, Independence Roundabout, Philip Gunawardena Mawatha and Stanley Wijesundara Mawatha, the police said.