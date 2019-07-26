AG Dappula de Livera begins testifying before PSC

AG Dappula de Livera begins testifying before PSC

July 26, 2019   02:24 pm

-

The Attorney General of Sri Lanka Dappula de Livera is currently giving evidence before the Parliamentary Select Committee inquiring into the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

He arrived at the the committee room in the Parliament Complex where the proceedings are being held at around 2.15 p.m. today (26), Ada Derana reporter said.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy had also testified to before the select committee this morning (26).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories