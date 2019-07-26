AG Dappula de Livera begins testifying before PSC

-

The Attorney General of Sri Lanka Dappula de Livera is currently giving evidence before the Parliamentary Select Committee inquiring into the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

He arrived at the the committee room in the Parliament Complex where the proceedings are being held at around 2.15 p.m. today (26), Ada Derana reporter said.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy had also testified to before the select committee this morning (26).