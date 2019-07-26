22-year-old who attended Zahrans lectures arrested

July 26, 2019   02:56 pm

Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has arrested a suspect who has had links with Zahran Hashim, the ringleader of terror attacks on Easter Sunday and the leader of National Thowheed Jamath.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested at Goraka Oya area on Nawalapitiya, the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the suspect had attended the lectures conducted by Zahran Hashim.

The suspect will be detained for questioning, the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office added.

