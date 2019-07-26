Two faculties of Ruhuna Uni to resume academics from July 29

-

The Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences of the University of Ruhuna is set to reopen on the 29th of July, says the administration of the university.

The academic activities of the final year of the Faculty of Management & Finance of the university will also resume from Monday (29).

Meanwhile, the university administration said the date of recommencing academic activities of the first and third years of the Management Faculty would be announced soon.

The University of Ruhuna was closed indefinitely on the 10th of July due to a clash between the students’ union and the non-academic staff that had taken place the day before.

It was reported that 10 university students, a non-academic staff member and security officer who had sustained injuries in the incident were admitted to the Matara General Hospital.

The security at the university premises was also beefed up owing to the tense situation.

Faculty of Science, the Faculty of Fisheries, Marine Science & Technology and the Faculty of Graduate Studies were reopened on the 17th of July.