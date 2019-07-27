Water cut in several areas including Ja-Ela

Water cut in several areas including Ja-Ela

July 27, 2019   08:32 am

-

A water cut has been imposed in Ja-Ela and nearby areas till 11.00 am this morning (27), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended in Ragama, Kandana, Ja-Ela, Seeduwa Katunayake, Ekala, Kotugoda, Pamunugama, Uswetakeyyawa, Welisara, Mahabage and Mabola.

The water cut is being imposed owing to a sudden breakdown of the main pipeline near the Ragama railway crossing, the authorities said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories