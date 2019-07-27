Water cut in several areas including Ja-Ela

-

A water cut has been imposed in Ja-Ela and nearby areas till 11.00 am this morning (27), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended in Ragama, Kandana, Ja-Ela, Seeduwa Katunayake, Ekala, Kotugoda, Pamunugama, Uswetakeyyawa, Welisara, Mahabage and Mabola.

The water cut is being imposed owing to a sudden breakdown of the main pipeline near the Ragama railway crossing, the authorities said.