Showers predicted in several areas

-

Showers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts and fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Badulla, Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle and in the Northern sea area.

Winds will be South-westerly in direction and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Negombo to Puttalam via Chilaw and the sea area extending from Hambantota to Potuvil will be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.