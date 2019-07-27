Japanese state minister of defence visits Lankan naval ship

-

Japanese State Minister of Defence Kenji Harada who is currently in Sri Lanka on an official tour visited Sri Lanka Navy Ship (SLNS) ‘Gajabahu’ yesterday (26), the Navy said.

On his arrival, the Japanese state minister was accorded a Guard of Honour in compliance with naval traditions and was warmly received to the ship by its Commanding Officer, Captain Rohitha Abeysinghe.

Subsequently, the ship’s Commanding Officer had briefed the Japanese defence minister on the structure and role of SLNS ‘Gajabahu’.

The occasion was also attended by Ambassador of Japan in Sri Lanka Akira Sugiyama, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe, a group of officials from Japan and senior naval officers.

Mementoes have been exchanged between the Japanese State Minister of Defence Harada and the Commanding Officer of the ship to signify the importance of this visit.