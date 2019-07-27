-

The Supreme Court has fixed a Fundamental Rights petition, filed against appointing President’s Counsels without a proper procedure, for support on August 31st.

The petition was filed by Attorney-at-Law Upul Kumarapperuma has cited the Attorney General on behalf of the President, Chairman and Secretary of Sri Lanka Bar Association (BASL) and the Secretary to the President.

The petition was taken up before the Supreme Court three-judge bench Justices Priyantha Jayewardene, L.T.B. Dehideniya and Preethi Padman Surasena.

The attorney representing the Attorney General requested the judge bench to grant more time to seek advice on the petition.

Accordingly, the judge bench fixed the petition for support on the 31st of August.

The petitioner says that 75 President’s Counsels have been appointed in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and accepted criteria have not been followed when appointing them.

In general, 25 years of professional service and the contribution to the field of law is considered for appointing President’s Counsels, the petitioner further says.

However, this criteria has not been followed for the procedure, he has pointed out.