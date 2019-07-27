Army unveils Angampora village in Kilinochchi

-

The Army has established Sri Lanka’s state-of-the-art ‘Angampora’ village near the Iranamadu tank bund, adjacent to the Security Force Headquarters-Kilinochchi (SFHQ-KLN) precincts during a formal ceremony.

The event held yesterday (26) was consecrated by rites and rituals that had withstood the test of time, the Army said.

The Army said that the first-ever ‘Angampora’ village would serve as a regular training centre for all aspirants, who are keen on a spending a day with the Angampora warriors and get familiarized with their daily training, according to Major General Vinjitha Ravipriya, Commander, Security Forces- Kilinochchi.

Sri Lanka Army, establishing the country’s first-ever Angampora Experiment Institute and Training Centre (AEITC) at Panagoda Army Cantonment with state patronage on 4th December 2018, added a new chapter to the field of Army sports during an induction display of Army ‘Angampora’ players before a gathering, headed by Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Army.

The ‘‘Angampora’ village is supplemented with Veda Gedara (Ancient Medical Unit), Yoga Arana, Kadawara Thorana, Sanhindha and Uragawala, the Army further said.

The chief guest, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake has witnessed one such mock ‘Urgawala’ tussle on the occasion after he unveiled the plaque in connection with the inauguration of the village.

The ceremony reverberated with the singing of the ‘Rawana Thaandava’ (hymn of praise) by Angampora presenters after the chief guest walked into the village, in the company of Venerable Puravidya Chakrawarthi Wimalasara Thero, Major General Ravipriya and senior Officers.

Major General Ravipriya has introduced the ‘Angampora’ Guru Ritigala Parapuree Devinda Laksiri and he, in turn, briefed the history of the martial art to the invitees.

The guests have enjoyed a mammoth display of ‘Angampora’ skills in a demonstration after they met the indigenous medical practitioner inside the ‘Veda Gedara’ as a traditional ritual.

District Secretary for Kilinochchi, Suntharam Arumainayaham, Major General Niyshshanka Ranawana (Retd), and General Officers Commanding, Brigade Commanders, Commanding Officers, Senior Officers, Officers, other ranks and invitees had attended the event.