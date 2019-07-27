19th Presidential Cinema Awards under Presidents patronage

19th Presidential Cinema Awards under Presidents patronage

July 27, 2019   04:40 pm

-

The 19th Presidential Cinema Awards Ceremony was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre, yesterday (26), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

President Sirisena has presented awards to 27 outstanding performers from 79 films screened from 2016 to 2018, with 11 ‘Purogami’ Awards, ‘Swarnasinghe’ Awards and the ‘Vishwakeerthi’ Award.

The ‘Swarnasinghe’ Award for Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to veteran actors Ravindra Randeniya, Nita Fernando and veteran film director Sugathapala Senarath Yapa.

Anoma Jinadari and film director Sanjeewa Pushpakumara won the ‘Vishwakeerthi’ Awards. Shanthi Bandara, Anton Gregory, K.D. Dayananda, Swarna Kahawita, Sunilsoma Peiris and Alexander Fernando have also received the award from the President.

Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Minister Sajith Premadasa, Governor of Northern Province Suren Raghavan, Film Corporation Chairman Anusha Gokula Fernando, Secretary to the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Bernard Wasantha were also present at the event.

