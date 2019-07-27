Worlds second-largest cargo aircraft lands at Mattala

July 27, 2019   06:08 pm

-

World’s second-largest cargo aircraft, Antonov AN-124 Ruslan, has landed at Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport at around 1.34 am this morning (27).

According to reports, this is the 10th time that this Ukraine-designed cargo aircraft landed on the island’s soil.

The aircraft had been en route to Jakarta from Azerbaijan when it made a stop at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport to fill in 112,400 litres of aircraft fuel.

