World’s second-largest cargo aircraft, Antonov AN-124 Ruslan, has landed at Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport at around 1.34 am this morning (27).

According to reports, this is the 10th time that this Ukraine-designed cargo aircraft landed on the island’s soil.

The aircraft had been en route to Jakarta from Azerbaijan when it made a stop at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport to fill in 112,400 litres of aircraft fuel.