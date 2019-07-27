Woman arrested for breaking into houses to steal jewellery

-

Badulla Police has arrested a woman who broke into houses and stolen gold jewellery.

She had opened the windows of the houses using a screwdriver during the afternoon when the residents were not inside.

It was reported that she had broken into 10 houses so far.

The police have arrested a three-wheeler driver who had aided and abetted the suspect.

Some of the stolen items were recovered at the time of the arrest. The police found that she had pawned the rest of the stolen jewellery.

Badulla police is conducting further investigations into the incident.