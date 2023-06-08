Court order issued against planned NPP protest today

June 8, 2023   09:20 am

The National People’s Power (NPP) is planning to launch a series of protests from today (June 08) to urge the authorities to expedite the Provincial Council (PC) elections.

According to former JVP MP Sunil Handunnetti, the first protest march will be kicked off in front of the Election Secretariat premises in Rajagiriya.

However, the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (June 07) issued an order against 26 individuals in total, including NPP leader MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Pursuant to the court order, the NPP protesters from entering the area surrounding the Election Secretariat through the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital Road, Cotta Road and Sarana Road.

The court order was issued in consideration of a request made by the Welikada police officers.

